Thibodeaux totaled three tackles, including a sack, along with a forced fumble in a 24-20 Week 6 victory over Baltimore.
Thibodeaux was drafted fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft with the expectation that he would significantly boost New York's pass rush. That vision finally came to fruition Sunday, as the rookie got to Lamar Jackson with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to record a sack and force a fumble that essentially put the game away for the Giants. Thibodeaux has recorded three tackles in each of his past three games, but this was easily the high point of his first season thus far given the impact of his first career sack.
More News
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Active in Week 3•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Questionable for Monday's game•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Limited again Thursday•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Will sit again•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Expects to play Sunday•