Thibodeaux notched three tackles, including one sack, in a Week 3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Thibodeaux got to San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter, bringing the the signal caller down for a four-yard loss. The sack was the first of the season for Thibodeaux, who picked up a modest four sacks in 14 games as a rookie last season. The 2022 first-round draft pick will look to build upon this performance in Week 4 against Seattle. Though the Seahawks aren't generally regarded as having an elite offensive line, Geno Smith has taken only three sacks through two games this year.