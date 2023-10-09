Thibodeaux notched two tackles, including a sack, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's Week 5 loss to Miami.

Thibodeaux recovered a De'Von Achane fumble in the second quarter, though the Giants were unable to capitalize on the turnover for any points. The edge rusher then got to Tua Tagovailoa for a sack later in the period to help hold the Dolphins to a field goal. Thibodeaux has now recorded at least one sack in each of his past three contests, giving him four total sacks on the season. That's already as much as he tallied over 14 contests as a rookie last year.