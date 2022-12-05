Thibodeaux totaled five tackles (two solo), including one sack, in a Week 13 tie with the Commanders on Sunday.

Thibodeaux's five tackles were a career high and included his second sack as a pro. The takedown came late in overtime and was key in forcing a Commanders punt from deep in their own territory. While Thibodeaux hasn't put up big IDP numbers this season, the rookie has been a key player for New York, tallying at least two-thirds of the team's defensive snaps in each contest since Week 4.