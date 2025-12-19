Thibodeaux (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 2022 first-round pick from Oregon didn't practice throughout the week and is now in line to miss his fifth game in a row due to a shoulder injury. In 10 appearances this season, Thibodeaux has tallied 25 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. While he remains sidelined in Week 16, expect rookie Abdul Carter to start opposite Brian Burns.