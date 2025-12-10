Thibodeaux (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux's last game action took place in Week 10 against Chicago. He hasn't practiced since, and his continued absence following New York's Week 14 bye doesn't bode well for his chance of returning to action this Sunday against the Commanders. Still, the Giants have opted to not put Thibodeaux on IR to this point, suggesting that they believe he isn't going to remain out for a substantial amount of additional time.