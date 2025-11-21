Thibodeaux (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Lions, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Thibodeaux will miss a second consecutive game, diminishing the Giants' pass rush against Jared Goff and the Lions. The 2022 first-round draft pick's next chance to play will come Dec. 1 against the Patriots. Thibodeaux has just 2.5 sacks in 2025, with none coming since Week 4.