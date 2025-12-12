Thibodeaux (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux hasn't suited up since Week 10 versus the Bears, and even coming out of New York's bye in Week 14, there's not yet any indication that he's close to retaking the field. As long as Thibodeaux remains sidelined, rookie first-round pick Abdul Carter will operate as one of the Giants' top pass rushers alongside Brian Burns.