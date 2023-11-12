Thibodeaux (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thibodeaux was unable to pass the league's concussion protocols and will not return to Sunday's game. Boogie Basham and Micah McFadden are candidates for increased snap counts for the rest of the contest.
