Thibodeaux recorded eight tackles, including a half-sack, and forced a fumble against Green Bay in Monday's 24-22 victory.
Thibodeaux posted his second-highest tackle total of the campaign in another strong performance. His biggest play came in the second quarter when he stalled a Green Bay drive that had reached New York territory by ripping the ball away from Jordan Love, causing a fumble that the Giants recovered. Thibodeaux was also part of a split sack of Love in the third period, giving him at least half a sack in three straight contests and pushing his total on the season to 11.5.
