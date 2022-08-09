Thibodeaux has stood out as a force in training camp, Steve Serby of the New York Post reports.

There were some questions about Thibodeaux's focus and personality prior to the draft, but he's dispelled those concerns thus far, according to Serby. The rookie praised defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for his success in camp, saying, "Wink is doing a great job of putting me in different spots, putting me in different positions to show my talent and then just keep working." Unsurprisingly, Thibodeaux is listed as the team's starting edge rusher on their initial unofficial depth chart.