Thibodeaux (undisclosed) remains in a non-contact jersey, but the team is hopeful for a training camp return, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Thibodeaux got twisted up at OTAs a couple weeks ago, leaving him in a non-contact jersey ever since. Head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the 2022 first-round pick will "hopefully" be ready to go for training camp at the end of next month.