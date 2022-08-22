Initial tests indicate that Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The report notes that Thibodeaux's ACL and meniscus were intact and that the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft is potentially looking at a 3-to-4 week recovery time frame. That said, the Giants haven't ruled out the possibility that Thibodeaux could bounce back quick enough to be available in time for Week 1 action.
