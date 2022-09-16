Thibodeaux (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Thibodeaux was a limited participant at practice all week, and it doesn't look like he'll make his NFL debut in Week 2. The dynamic rookie said he was confident he'd be ready earlier in the week, but the Giants will continue to proceed with caution. Thibodeaux suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee during the Giants' second preseason game and has progressed through rehab quickly. When available, he figures to be a key piece of New York's linebacker corps.
