Thibodeaux will visit Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on his right MCL sprain, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Thibodeaux was diagnosed with a right MCL sprain and is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. While the rookie pass rusher is slated to get a second opinion, Fowler relays that no major surprises are expected to come from the visit. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft hasn't officially been ruled out for Week 1, but the Giants are expected to remain cautious with their first-round pick.