Thibodeaux has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game against the Commanders, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Thibodeaux left the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Cowboys with a concussion, but he was able to record a full practice session Friday, and it now seems as if he's been able to move past the issue. The 2022 first-round pick has had a great start to his second NFL season, recording 26 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.