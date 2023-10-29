Thibodeaux (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Thibodeaux popped up on the injury report with a knee issue this week and was held to a trio of limited practice sessions. He was deemed questionable coming into the weekend but will be able to suit up Sunday. Thibodeaux has been a major factor as a pass rusher in his second NFL season, as he's tied for ninth in the league with 5.5 sacks through seven contests.