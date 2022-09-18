Thibodeaux (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thibodeaux was limited in practice all week, and the team continues to take a cautious approach with their prized first round selection from the 2022 Draft. He'll work to suit up in Week 3 when the Giants host the Cowboys.
