Thibodeaux (shoulder) will not practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The 24-year-old missed the Giants' Week 11 loss to the Packers due to a shoulder injury, and his absence Wednesday suggest that he's still dealing with the issue. Thibodeaux likely needs to log at least a limited practice session Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at playing in the Week 12 matchup against the Lions. If he's inactive for the second consecutive game, Abdul Carter will likely draw another start at outside linebacker.