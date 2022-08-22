Thibodeaux has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals due to a knee injury.

Thibodeaux sustained his knee injury while being blocked early in the second quarter Sunday. The cart was brought out for him, but he was ultimately able to limp off the field before being examined in the medical tent. Although the 2022 first-rounder went to the locker room to be further examined, he was joking with teammates prior to leaving the sidelines. The severity of Thibodeaux's injury isn't yet clear, and his status for next Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets remains to be seen.