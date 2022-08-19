Doss has not been waived by the Giants, as New York rescinded the move and instead put fellow wide receiver Robert Foster (hamstring) on injured reserve, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports.

The Giants were planning to waive Doss on Friday, but Foster got hurt in practice before the 4:00 p.m. EDT deadline to process the move, and Foster's placement on IR freed up a roster spot for New York to keep Doss. While his spot on the team is safe for now, Doss remains a likely candidate to be waived at some point before the start of the regular season.