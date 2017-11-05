Giants' Keenan Robinson: Hurts quad
Robinson injured his quadriceps Sunday against the Rams and is questionable to return.
Robinson missed a pair of games to begin the season due to a concussion, but he's been playing significant snaps due to Jonathan Casillas' neck injury. The 28-year-old has compiled 30 tackles (20 solo) so far this season, and his injury makes the Giants' linebacker corps even more skimp.
More News
-
Giants' Keenan Robinson: Leads team in tackles•
-
Giants' Keenan Robinson: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Keenan Robinson: Out for Monday's game•
-
Giants' Keenan Robinson: Limited participant Friday•
-
Giants' Keenan Robinson: Ruled out for Week 1•
-
Giants' Keenan Robinson: Still not practicing•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...