Robinson injured his quadriceps Sunday against the Rams and is questionable to return.

Robinson missed a pair of games to begin the season due to a concussion, but he's been playing significant snaps due to Jonathan Casillas' neck injury. The 28-year-old has compiled 30 tackles (20 solo) so far this season, and his injury makes the Giants' linebacker corps even more skimp.

