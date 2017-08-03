Robinson is currently going through the league's concussion protocol, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Robinson took a blow to the head on Thursday and could miss a week or more if it's confirmed that he suffered a concussion. If he's forced to sit out, look for Deontae Skinner to see some additional time with the second-team defense.

