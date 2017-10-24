Robinson led the Giants in tackles with nine (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Robinson has yet to record a sack or turnover this season, but continues to be involved in the tackle department. He was on the field for 67 snaps (88.0 percent) so his relatively high workload should indicate more opportunities for tackles, sacks, and takeaways going forward.

