Robinson (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson suffered a quad injury in Week 9's loss to the Rams, bringing his season to sudden halt. The veteran linebacker missed the first two games of the season with a concussion but then went on to play in the next six contests (three starts) -- recording 32 tackles (20 solo) in the process. Look for Jonathan Casillas to take on a larger role for the remainder of the season with Robinson sidelined.