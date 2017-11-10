Robinson (quadriceps) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Five of the Giants' top-six linebackers are nursing injuries right now, leaving just three healthy ones. Starter Jonathan Casillas (neck) is currently questionable to play Sunday, but if he can't go either, expect Deontae Skinner to make the start at weakside linebacker.

