Play

Giants' Keeon Johnson: Breaks foot in practice

Johnson broke his foot in Thursday's practice and is expected to land on injured reserve, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson went undrafted out of Virginia before signing with the Giants, and while he was a long shot to make the team's final roster, it's still a disappointing start to his professional career. The rookie caught 49 balls for 476 yards and three touchdowns in his final season at Virginia.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories