Giants' Keeon Johnson: Sent to IR
Johnson (foot) reverted to injured reserve Saturday.
Johnson broke his foot in practice Thursday and was waived Friday. He's likely stuck on injured reserve through the end of the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
