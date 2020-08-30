Russell signed with the Giants on Saturday.
Russell hasn't played since 2018 when he averaged nearly 20 defensive snaps per game with the Bengals, and he'll add temporary depth at cornerback for the Giants since Darnay Holmes (lower body) is sidelined. If he gets healthy, though, Russell will vie for a special-teams role.
