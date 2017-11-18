Giants' Kelvin Sheppard: Doubtful Sunday vs. Chiefs
Sheppard (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Sheppard was only able to manage one limited practice this week, which doesn't look like it will be enough to allow him to play Sunday. He's one of three Giants linebackers on the Week 11 injury report, with B.J. Goodson (ankle) ruled out and Devon Kennard (quadriceps) listed as questionable.
