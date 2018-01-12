Sheppard accounted for 49 tackles (32 solo), four passes defensed and two interceptions in seven games during the 2017 regular season.

Sheppard, who was released by the Bears prior to the start of the 2017 regular season, re-joined the Giants in early November after appearing in all 16 games with the team in 2016. The middle linebacker notched a pair of interceptions in the Giants' season finale against the Redskins, but it remains to be seen if he'll remain in New York throughout 2018 as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.