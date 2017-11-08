Sheppard re-signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Sheppard played all 16 games (11 starts) with the Giants last season racking up 50 tackles (30 solo) and two pass defensed. New York needed to bolster their linebacking corps after placing Nigel Harris (ribs) on injured reserve earlier in the day. Since he is already somewhat familiar with the defensive schemes, there's a good chance Sheppard receives defensive reps Sunday against the 49ers.