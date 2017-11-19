Sheppard (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Sheppard has only played in one game this season, logging 26 defensive snaps and accruing six tackles (five solo). However, this was in the midst of an injury plague in the Giants' linebacker unit, so even if he was healthy, the eighth-year pro likely wouldn't play much outside of special teams.

