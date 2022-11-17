Golladay (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
In his return from a four-game absence Week 10 against the Texans, Golladay played 37 percent of the offensive snaps but failed to haul in either of his two targets. This week, he swapped a knee issue for a hamstring concern on the Giants' injury report. After back-to-back capped sessions, Golladay may have to practice fully Friday in order to enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Lions.
More News
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Bothered by hamstring•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Drops both Week 10 targets•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Back in action Sunday•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: May have big role Sunday•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited on practice estimate•