Golladay (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

In his return from a four-game absence Week 10 against the Texans, Golladay played 37 percent of the offensive snaps but failed to haul in either of his two targets. This week, he swapped a knee issue for a hamstring concern on the Giants' injury report. After back-to-back capped sessions, Golladay may have to practice fully Friday in order to enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Lions.

