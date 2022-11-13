Golladay (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Texans.
Making his first appearance since Week 4, Golladay did enough during Week 10 prep to prove the health of the knee injury that sidelined him. His usage was sporadic prior to the absence, as he earned a 76 percent share of the snaps in the season opener before settling between three and 39 percent in his three other appearances. With Golladay back in the lineup, he'll enter a receiving corps led by Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson, so targets will be available from quarterback Daniel Jones.
