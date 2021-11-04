Golladay (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Golladay appeared to mix into individual drills at the start of the season, but it's unclear if he'll get into any team work. In any case, this marks his first on-field activity since he hyperextended his right knee back in Week 5. The Giants' receiving corps continues to be banged-up, with Sterling Shepard (quadriceps), Kadarius Toney (thumb) and Dante Pettis (shoulder) nursing injuries of their own. Golladay's listing Thursday and Friday could be telling for his potential to return to action Sunday against the Raiders.