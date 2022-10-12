Golladay (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Golladay and Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) are both absent Wednesday's practice after sitting out Sunday's win over the Packers. The lone bright spot for New York is that Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is practicing on a limited basis, but none of the trio can be considered locks to play Week 6 against the Ravens. Golladay hasn't recorded a catch in any of his last three appearances for the Giants.
