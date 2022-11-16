Golladay was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Golladay returned last week after missing more than a month with an MCL sprain of his knee and failed to catch a pass on two targets in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans. He's now dealing with another health issue and likely won't be a starter even if he plays this Sunday against the Lions.
More News
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Drops both Week 10 targets•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Back in action Sunday•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: May have big role Sunday•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Officially limited Wednesday•