Golladay was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Golladay returned last week after missing more than a month with an MCL sprain of his knee and failed to catch a pass on two targets in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans. He's now dealing with another health issue and likely won't be a starter even if he plays this Sunday against the Lions.