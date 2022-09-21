Golladay said "we'll see how it goes" when a reporter asked him Wednesday if he planned to request a trade, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Coach Brian Daboll demoted Golladay from a starting job Week 1 (77 percent snap share) to the bottom of the depth chart Week 2 (3 percent), with David Sills replacing the former Lion in the starting lineup. Golladay is in the second season of a four-year, $72 million contract, but the Giants might be able to trade him if they eat some of the guaranteed money. Sills, Sterling Shepard, Richie James and Kadarius Toney all saw far more playing time in the Week 2 win over Carolina.