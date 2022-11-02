Golladay (knee) could return after a Week 9 bye for the Giants' Week 10 matchup with Houston, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants dealt Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs last week and didn't acquire any wide receivers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, perhaps opening the door a nudge for Golladay to get involved in the offense. However, he fell out of favor earlier this season even when the Giants were hit hard by injuries, dropping from the starting lineup to the bench before suffering an MCL sprain in October. The Giants used Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Wan'Dale Robinson as their top three options at receiver in the final few games before the bye.