Coach Brian Daboll indicated Sunday that he's not inclined to rest any of his team's healthy players in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Golladay didn't play in the 2021 preseason due to a hamstring injury, but he's been able to practice of late.

If Golladay can stay healthy and return to being a threat on contested catches downfield, Dan Duggan of The Athletic suggests that the 6-foot-4, 213-pounder can add a vertical dimension to the Giants offense this coming season. If that scenario plays out as hoped, Golladay -- who logged a 37-521-0 stat line in 14 games last year -- profiles as a fantasy bounce-back candidate while working as a key cog in a New York wide receiver corps that also includes Kadarius Toney (knee), Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and Wan'Dale Robinson.