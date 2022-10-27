Golladay (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) getting shipped to Kansas City on Thursday, Golladay now is the only injured wide receiver on the Giants' active roster. Golladay hasn't made any noticeable progress in his recovery from a knee injury, so a fourth DNP in a row seems likely Sunday at Seattle, especially with the team's Week 9 bye on the horizon.
