Golladay enjoyed his best performance of training camp Thursday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Golladay made multiple difficult catches during practice, including a tough 40-yarder on an imperfect throw from Daniel Jones. The promising display is a nice turnaround since Golladay and the Giants' offense as a whole hasn't been all that sharp during camp. Golladay will carry high expectations this season as the presumptive WR1 in a new offensive system brought in my head coach Brian Daboll.