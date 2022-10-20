Golladay (knee) is not practicing Thursday and is not expected to play against Jacksonville on Sunday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.
Golladay and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) both are expected to miss Sunday's game against Jacksonville, which would leave the Giants with Darius Slayton, David Sills, Richie James and Wan'Dale Robinson as their top receivers again.
