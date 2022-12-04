Golladay (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, is expected to be healthy enough to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darius Slayton (illness) is also expected to play, according to Rapoport, so Golladay may not see an increased role, although Richie James (knee) is still uncertain. Golladay has drawn just four targets over the last three weeks combined since returning from a multi-week absence due to a hamstring injury. Despite this report, fantasy managers will still want to see which Giants receivers are listed as active ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.