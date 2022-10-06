Golladay (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
With Golladay not having practiced in either of the Giants' first two Week 5 sessions, he's unlikely to make the flight to London with the team Friday in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Instead, Golladay is expected to remain in New York to continue rehabbing his knee after reportedly suffering an MCL sprain in the Week 4 win over the Bears. The Giants haven't confirmed the injury or provided a timeline for his return, but Golladay may be closer to week-to-week than day-to-day at this stage, given that head coach Brian Daboll told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com earlier Thursday that he didn't know if the veteran receiver would require a stint on injured reserve.
