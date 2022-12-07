Golladay (illness) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Golladay sat out this past Sunday versus the Commanders due to an illness that he came down with one day prior. Now that he's operating on all cylinders again on the practice field, though, he's good to go moving forward. Still, Golladay is no better than fourth in the wide receiver pecking order for the Giants, with all of Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James (knee) better bets to connect with quarterback Daniel Jones on game days.
