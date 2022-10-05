Golladay (knee) has been diagnosed with a MCL sprain and isn't expected to make the trip to London for the Giants' Week 5 game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Golladay suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Bears and will likely remain in New York during the upcoming week to begin a rehab program. Before hurting his knee, the sixth-year wideout was already off to a rough start to the season, as he's seen his snap counts drop off considerably since Week 1 while managing only two receptions for 22 yards on six targets. His expected absence this weekend nonetheless weakens an already depleted position group; Sterling Shepard (knee) and Collin Johnson (Achilles) are out for the season, and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are uncertain to put an end to multi-game absences Sunday.