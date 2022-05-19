Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Golladay (undisclosed) is participating in OTAs while wearing a red jersey at practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Daboll said Kadarius Toney (undisclosed) is also wearing a red jersey, but he opted not to comment further on either wideout's injuries. It's completely possible that the Giants are simply taking a cautious approach to the health of both Golladay and Toney, but the situation will warrant monitoring until more details are disclosed. Coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign in which he fought with injuries, only racking up a 37-521-0 line through 14 appearances, it will be key for Golladay to remain healthy for the 2022 season.