Golladay failed to catch any of his three targets in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Giants.

Golladay voiced his displeasure after being benched in Week 2, and his involvement in the Giants' offense remained minimal in Week 3. When he was on the field, Golladay was ineffective -- highlighted by a drop midway through the fourth quarter that could have given the team a chance to keep a vital drive alive. Golladay's future in New York is murky, but his involvement in the gameplan could tick up pending the absence of Sterling Shepard (knee).